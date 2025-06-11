Metro Detroit Weather: Back to the 70s

It will be a little cooler tomorrow and through the weekend as clouds build more. The next chance for rain arrives with a cold front Thursday evening. Most of the rain will ride along and north of the front, which will likely sit just north of metro Detroit tomorrow. As the front sags southward on Friday, it will increase our rain chances for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Right now, Father's Day looks mostly cloudy, but relatively dry with highs in the mid 70s.

Check out the full forecast here:

70s to finish the week

Tonight: Partly cloudy round metro Detroit. Some showers will move through the thumb. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny and dry though the day. There is a slight chance for a shower or a little thunder in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: A little sun with a slight rain/storm chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

