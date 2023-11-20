Metro Detroit Weather: Increasing clouds Monday before rain Tuesday

Clouds increase today and so do the winds. We'll start off with a few higher clouds streaming in before skies become overcast by the afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the east at 10-20 mph. Temperatures stay near average and will start around 30° before climbing into the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.

Widespread rain moves in Tuesday morning and will continue through the day. Winds remain gusty out of the southeast 15-25 mph. If you're flying out Tuesday, be prepared for bumpy conditions for likely the first 45 minutes of the flight. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Rain ends by Tuesday night as drier air moves in and stays through the end of the week. Temperatures will be near average and near 30° in the mornings and in the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Monday: Increasing clouds with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain closing in by the morning. Lows near 40 with Winds: near ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Rain with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

