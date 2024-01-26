Metro Detroit Weather: Shower chance this evening with some flooding

Flood warnings and advisories along the Huron River, River Raisin, Black Creek and Mill Creek

Rivers stay high into the weekend. More fog is expected through Saturday morning. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix Sunday morning around Detroit and south. There will be very little to no accumulation.

Tonight: Rain clears out with some fog and temps in the mid 30s, 35° in Detroit. Winds: Light

Saturday: Morning fog and then clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40°. Winds: NNE 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain/snow showers in the morning around Detroit and south. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40°. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

