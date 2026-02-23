Metro Detroit Weather: Lots of Winter this week

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Monday, February 23

Clouds stick around today with a little leftover morning snow or flurries, then mainly dry but gray through the afternoon. Temps remain near freezing in the mid to upper 20s, so anything untreated could stay a bit slick. Tonight skies clear up some with lighter winds allowing temps to drop into the single digits and teens.

Clouds thicken by Tuesday evening as the next system moves in, with precipitation developing late at night and continuing into early Wednesday. Around Metro Detroit, temperatures trend near or just above freezing, so this looks mainly like rain or a rain/snow mix with limited accumulation. However, north of the city—toward Flint, the Thumb, and the Saginaw Valley—colder air holds on longer, giving those areas a better chance at light accumulating snow before the system exits Wednesday morning. This storm track has been tricky.

After the Tuesday night system exits early Wednesday, the rest of the week settles into a fairly quiet late-February pattern across Metro Detroit. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and cool, followed by a weak system Thursday that could bring a few spotty light snow showers with minimal impact - based on the latest track. A milder push arrives Friday into Saturday with highs climbing into the upper 30s and 40s and mainly dry conditions. After the quick spike in temps, the number will fall quickly back into the 30s setting us up for another cold day. By Saturday night into Sunday, colder air returns with the next disturbance — and there is a signal for some accumulating snow on Sunday. At this point it looks like something to watch as we head into the weekend.

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold start to the workweek, plus two winter storms

Today: After some morning snow, we'll see overcast skies with highs getting back to the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and lighter winds, sets us up for the coldest morning of the week. Lows around 14. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow later in the day towards evening. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

