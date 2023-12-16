Metro Detroit Weather: Windy with snow showers Monday

A cold front will bring scattered snow showers Monday. A half inch may stick on the grass in some spots. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-35 mph.

The weather quiets down Tuesday as high pressure rebuilds. Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 30s, and lighter winds. High temperatures climb back to near 40° Wednesday and hold there through next weekend.

Tonight: Cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly snow showers with highs in the upper 30s early and then dropping temps. Winds: NW 15-25 G30-35 mph. Wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn