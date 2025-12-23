Metro Detroit Weather: Light rain Christmas Eve night, icy winter storm Friday

After warm weather Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s across Metro Detroit, cooler air moves in Wednesday. Highs peak in the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

A weak storm slides to our south Wednesday night, but will bring a few rain showers and potentially some freezing rain across parts of the area. Temperatures Wednesday night will drop to just below freezing, meaning as the light rain showers move in after 11 p.m. there is the chance the rain drops will freeze on surfaces that are at or below freezing early Thursday morning. The good news is the rain will be light and ice accumulation will be minimal.

Christmas day will be mild with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. High temperatures peak in the low 40s.

Unfortunately a winter storm will likely bring us a messy mix Friday. Snow is most likely north of I-69, rain south of I-94, and there is a good chance for widespread freezing rain and sleet for a majority of us. Ice accumulations more than 1/10" are likely as of now. Please be prepared for travel impacts Friday morning.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows near 30°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

