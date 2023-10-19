Metro Detroit Weather: Mild and rainy today

The widespread rain comes Thursday. There will be more chances on Friday and Saturday. Most rain Saturday is done by game time in East Lansing.

The breeze will be up Thursday and Saturday as temps drop back into the low 50s by Sunday.

Today: Rain is likely, especially in the morning. Highs around 60° Winds: S 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50°. With a few showers passing through. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

