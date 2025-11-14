Metro Detroit Weather: Temps way up and down this weekend

It will be a wild ride this weekend on the temperature train. Wind Saturday will crank us up and even stronger winds Sunday will tear us down.

A warm front moves through Saturday morning pushing us into the 60s. But warmer air holds more moisture. So as a cold front pushes in in the afternoon it will give us a chance for rain and gusty winds Saturday afternoon. By Sunday our temps will drop by twenty degrees behind that cold front. The wind will blow all weekend, but it will be strongest on Sunday with gusts to 30 mph. That will make the extreme drop from day to day feel even colder.

So soak up the warmth Saturday, but don't put the heavy coat too deep in the closet.

See the full forecast in the video below

The temperature rollercoaster!

Tonight: Clouds increase. Lows in the upper 30s to 43° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures jumping into the low 60s, including 64° in Detroit. The rain chances are around 30% in the afternoon. Winds: W 10-25 mph.

Sunday: Much cooler despite a little sun with highs only in the low to mid 40s. There will be a slight chance of a rain/snow mix in the thumb region. Winds: WNW 15-30 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor