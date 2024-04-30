Metro Detroit Weather: Milder today with clearing skies

Today will be a bit cooler and feel more refreshing with highs in the low 70s and dew points into the upper 40s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday through the weekend as a series of storm systems move through. Temperatures remain well above average and in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend.

Today: Morning clouds and then it will become sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a late day rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

