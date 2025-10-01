Metro Detroit Weather: more 70s and 80s ahead

There will be a few clouds around tonight and Thursday. Another warm-up arrives Friday as we head into the weekend with highs in the 80s. Dry weather will last through the weekend.

Your Full Forecast

70s and 80s ahead

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with high clouds and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and 51° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s and 74° in Detroit. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, including 83° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

