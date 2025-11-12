Metro Detroit Weather: The sun is back Thursday

The wind will eventually get lighter overnight. The skies will be mostly clear tonight through Friday. That sun will help us back to the low 50s Thursday and Friday. We could hit 60° this weekend.

The next rain chance will start late Saturday ahead of a cold front. Any rain should be done by Sunday, but even with some sun Sunday it will be back to the 40s for highs. The cold wind should be back to finish the weekend as well.

Watch the full forecast below

Warmer Thursday

Tonight: Mostly clear with chilly temps in the low 30s with 33° in Detroit. The Northern Lights may be visible. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 50°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor