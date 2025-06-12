Metro Detroit Weather: Drier north, setter south

It will be wetter around Detroit and south to start the weekend. However, Father's Day looks dry and warmer for all of us. Next week looks hot with lots of 80s.

Watch the latest forecast below:

Rain on the south side

This Evening: Mostly cloudy north of M59 with a slight shower chance. Rain showers will move through south of M59. Temps will mostly be n the 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with some showers around and south of Detroit. It will be dry north of the city. Low temps will end up in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a some morning showers mostly south of Detroit. The sun will work in from north to south throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: ENE 10 mph.

Father's Day: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

