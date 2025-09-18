Metro Detroit Weather: Last weekend of summer will start dry, rain returns Sunday

(WXYZ) — Sunny skies return today after patchy fog and a stray shower. The last weekend of Summer will have a dry start with rain returning by Sunday.



Watch the full forecast below:

Metro Detroit weather: Mike Taylor has your weekend forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny (brightest late) with highs in the mid to upper 70s east, around 80° west of US23, and 79° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds" W 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms as temps return to the 80s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor