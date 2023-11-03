Metro Detroit Weather: More clouds and warmer into the weekend

Dry weather remains during the day today with only a slight chance for spotty showers later this evening into early Saturday morning. This weekend will be quite seasonable with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s both days.

Temperatures climb into the low 60s Monday ahead of steady rain as a storm moves in. After a break Tuesday another storm moves through Wednesday bringing more rain and potentially a wintry mix into Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall next week into the 50s and then the 40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: SW 15-20 G30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows near 40°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

