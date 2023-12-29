Metro Detroit Weather: Wintry mix to start 2024

As we round out 2023, snow, sleet, and rain showers will lead to reduced visibility and slippery conditions to start of the New Year. Accumulation will be less than 1" on unpaved surfaces. Temperatures will drop just below freezing Monday morning, leading to additional ice on any untreated surface. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, right near average.

Temperatures climb back to near 40° Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for light snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Tonight: Snow, sleet, and rain showers, then cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday, New Year's Day: Becoming sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs near 40°. Breezy. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

