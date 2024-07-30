Metro Detroit Weather: More rain, storms and humidity

More showers and storms are expected today, especially through midday. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s with dew points near 70°.

We get a minor break Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, near 90°. Showers and storms return Thursday & Friday across Metro Detroit.

Today: Showers and storms, then partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and storms. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and dry through the day. Rain chances are back in the evening hours. Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

