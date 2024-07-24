Metro Detroit Weather: More rain & storms possible today

Another round of rain should come through this morning and afternoon. Storms will be possible again but the timing of the cold front reduces our risk of severe weather.

High pressure starts to build in Thursday bringing a stretch of brighter and dry weather through the weekend. High temperatures start near 80° Thursday and gradually climb into the upper 80s by Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: N 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

