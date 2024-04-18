Metro Detroit Weather: More rain to come tonight

It will be breezy with only an isolated shower possible overnight. Thursday and Friday will have more clouds than sun with more rain likely Thursday night.
Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Rain likely with lows in the low 50s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance early. Then More sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
