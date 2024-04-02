Metro Detroit Weather: More rain with storms late

Rain could be heavy and widespread at times today. Plus thunderstorms are possible this evening and could be strong along and south of I-94. Sleet/snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Southeast Michigan will fall into the dry slot of the storm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, with some sleet and snow mixing in as showers continue overnight and into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, so long-lived snow accumulation is not expected.

High pressure builds in Friday bringing sunnier skies and warmer temperatures into next weekend. Highs climb back into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Morning rain and then the chance of storms redeveloping late in the day. There could be an isolated severe storm south of I94 in the evening. Highs near 50° in Detroit with lots of upper 40s outside the city. Winds: ENE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with scattered mixed showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: The best chance of mixed rain/snow showers will be in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

