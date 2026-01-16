Metro Detroit Weather: More snow on the way

More snow expected today thru this evening. Widespread totals of 1"- 3" possible with lighter amount to the south. Both commutes could be impacted to a degree. Friday's temperatures will end up around freezing, making road salt more effective. Long term trends suggest this may be the last 32° high for the rest of January!

This weekend stays cold with mostly cloudy skies and chances for Lake effect snow showers. There should be more on Saturday than Sunday.

On Saturday, temperatures temperatures will begin to drop. There won't be much change through the day. This is the start of the coldest air of the season so far. On Sunday it will be a struggle to hit 20° for a high temps and early next week will a tough stretch of very cold temps and wind chills. Monday and Tuesday our wind chills will likely range from 15° to 25° below. It won't be just the early mornings that are so cold. It will be a dangerous stretch including for pets.

