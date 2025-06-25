Metro Detroit Weather: Summer heat returns & storm chances continue

A stray shower will be possible tonight, but most areas will remain dry overnight with temps in the 60s. Summer heat returns this week as temps creeping back up to 90° on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° this weekend, as well.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy, stray showers chance. Temps in the upper 60s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Temps in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5 -10 mph.

Friday: Hot, humid with more storm chances, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temps near 90°. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor