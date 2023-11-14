Metro Detroit Weather: More sunshine ahead

Mostly sunny skies continue today with cooler highs in the low 50s. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s Wednesday to near 60 by Thursday with some more sunshine.

Our next round of rain comes Friday with a cold front. Showers will hopefully wrap up by the late afternoon or early evening leading to dry conditions for the Light Up the Season tree lighting in Detroit. Colder temperatures fill in for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW to SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. The low in Detroit will be 38°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

