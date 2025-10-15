Metro Detroit Weather: Temps tumble tonight

A clearing sky will allow temps to fall into the 30s west of Detroit to near 40° in the city. Seasonable temps and dry weather continue on Thursday. The chance for rain returns late Friday and into the weekend.

Tonight: Clearing skies and chilly temps. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40° in Detroit. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NNE 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with rain chances increasing late in the day ana evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

