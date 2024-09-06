Metro Detroit Weather: Morning rain with a weekend cooldown

Rain chances are around through Friday. Some thunder is possible too. This weekend will feel more like fall with highs in the 60s and a chilly breeze. There is a slight rain chance north Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and some thunder. Highs in the upper 60s and the low 70s. Winds: Turning NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder. Lows in low to mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast: Much cooler with most lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. A cool breeze both days. The most clouds will be north of Detroit Saturday. The rest of the weekend should be partly sunny.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

