Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly dry until Thursday evening

A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY AROUND THE HURON RIVER. FLOODING IS EXPECTED INTO THE WEEKEND.

Mostly dry weather continues today with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The first part of Thursday will be dry, but clouds rapidly increase ahead of rain Thursday night. High temperatures peak near 80°.

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Friday through Sunday. As of right now, there will be some windows of dry weather on Saturday for the Woodward Dream Cruise, but keep the umbrella handy! Temperatures will be a bit cooler and in the upper 70s this weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Light

Tonight: Mostly clear with a chance of fog late. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: Light

Thursday: Clouds increase with highs near 80°. Rain likely in the evening.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

