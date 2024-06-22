Metro Detroit Weather: Muggy and warm into Saturday

There is only a slight storm chance Saturday afternoon with better chances Saturday night into Sunday morning storms.

Temps soar into the low to mid 90s on with a heat index close to 100 degrees. The greatest chance for storms will be Saturday night and Sunday with a cold front moving through Metro Detroit. The humidity will fall behind the front. However, it will still be warm with temps in the mid 80s, but more comfortable on Monday.

Today: Partly sunny and hot with storm chances in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Breezy at times with humidity falling with a chance of rain and storms passing through. Lows 60s. Winds will be WNW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Clouds decrease, rain and storm likely into the early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

