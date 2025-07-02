Metro Detroit Weather: A few storm chances each day

A cold front sweeps through and brings Metro Detroit the chance for a few storms during the afternoon hours through Friday. Heat and humidity will continue to build this weekend with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday with the chance for afternoon and evening rain and storms on Sunday. The bigger heat breaks quickly with temps back into the mid 80s next week.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, with a slight chance of storms. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

4th of July - Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor