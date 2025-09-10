Metro Detroit Weather: Around 80° This Weekend

More great weather is ahead this week with highs near 80°, more sunshine and light winds. Temps will hover near 80° through the weekend and into next week as well. The next chance for spotty showers arrives this weekend on Saturday or Saturday night.

Nice and bright Thursday.

This Evening: Partly sunny and mild with temperatures dropping down to around 70°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and just a few spots in the upper 40s. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

