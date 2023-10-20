Metro Detroit Weather: Afternoon rain in metro Detroit Saturday, Sunday is dry

It will dry out just for a minute tonight. Another storm system gets Lansing wet for most of the day Saturday and brings showers into Detroit in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mostly dry with a low around 44°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, mostly in the afternoon around metro Detroit. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Brighter skies with a chilly wind with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

