Metro Detroit Weather: Rain chance Thursday

The clouds will increase tonight and tomorrow some showers should move through. We are on the edge of a wet system, so there is a higher chance of rain east than west in our area Thursday.

Watch the full forecast below

Showers around Thursday

Tonight: Clouds increase with a rain chance toward morning. Lows in around 40° outside Detroit to 43° in the city. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Thursday: Rain chance with a bit more east than west. Highs will be in the low 50s with 53 in Detroit. Winds: NNE 12-25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight shower chance. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Trick or Treating Forecast: The rain chance Friday evening will be only very slight. Any shower should be light. The wind will feel chilly with gusts to 25mph and temps in the upper 40s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor