Metro Detroit Weather: Passing rain showers with a chance of snow too

A few periods of rain/snow showers will be around tonight, Thursday, and Friday with conditions improving this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s until the weekend.

Today: The rain/snow mix is still around, but with a best chances are early and late. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: N 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of a few rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: Light and variable

Friday: Cold for the Tigers home opener!!! Temps start around freezing with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds NNW 15-25 mph make it feel even colder.

There could be snow showers in the morning. Then the chance for mixed rain/snow showers decreases through the game.

The Weekend: Is looking good with lingering clouds and sun on Saturday but brighter skies on Sunday. Both days will see temps in the 50s, which is closer to average.

