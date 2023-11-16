Metro Detroit Weather: Pick of the week today

Today will be warm and dry with sunshine and breezy winds. Friday will be colder and wetter with a strong front moving through causing temperatures to drop into the 40s Friday afternoon.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: Light.

Friday: The rain returns with the heaviest amounts falling around midday. Most of the rain will be done by 6 PM. Highs will be in the mid 50s early and then temps will fall through the 40s late in the day. Winds: SW to NNW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

