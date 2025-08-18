Metro Detroit Weather: Grab your umbrella Tuesday

Planning your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 19

Showers are expected on and off Tuesday. There will likely be more north of Detroit than south. The best storm chance is late afternoon into the evening. Highest chances are around and south of Detroit with those late day storms.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight shower chance early. Highs climb to near 80°. High pressure building in to end the workweek with more sunshine returning and highs in the mid 80s.

The end of the week will warm a bit before a significant cool down starts Sunday.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Grab your umbrella today

Tonight: Clouds increase late with lows in the low to the mid 60s. There will be a shower chance before the sun comes up. Winds: ESE 5 mph

Tuesday: Showers with thunderstorms possible, especially late in the day. Otherwise partly to mostly with highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with some dry air moving in. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 in Detroit. Winds N 10-15 mph.

