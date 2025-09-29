Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet and warm stretch of weather

High pressure will keep our weather calm this week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be 15° above average Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 80°. A shift in the winds will bring cooler temperatures towards the end of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s. But, temperatures climb right back up next weekend to near 80°.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Light.

Your full forecast

More sunshine ahead

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds: Calm.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s, near 80°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor