Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet, chilly and bright

Planning your Day? Check out the Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, February 26

The sun should be back today for all of us. It just won't help the temps too much. Skies begin to clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop back into the single digits to low teens as colder air settles back in. Expect a low around 16°, which is below average for the metro area with a light west to northwest breeze and some lingering cloud cover early on.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Colder start before climbs to mid 30s

Thursday night will turn mostly cloudy as our next system approaches, with temperatures settling into the upper 20s to around 30°. A few light showers may arrive late at night, and there is a brief window for a wintry mix at the onset — especially in colder pockets north and west of Detroit — but with temperatures hovering near freezing, any mix should be spotty and short-lived. By Friday morning, milder air pushes in, bringing breezy conditions along with a noticeable warm up with highs climbing into the upper 40s to 50° across the Detroit area.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with a high around 50° Areas southwest of Detroit have the best chance of being a little warmer than 50°. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor