Metro Detroit Weather: A few more showers

Showers will taper down in the afternoon. High temperatures peak in the upper 30s, near 40°.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Warmup after snowy morning

Dry weather returns Wednesday. Temperatures nudge into the mid 40s. Temperatures continue to climb to near 50° Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days, with a chance for a few showers overnight Thursday.

Tuesday: Wintry mix. Highs near 39°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor