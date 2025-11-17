Metro Detroit Weather: A few more showers

Showers will taper down in the afternoon. High temperatures peak in the upper 30s, near 40°.
Watch the full forecast below
Metro Detroit Weather: Warmup after snowy morning
Dry weather returns Wednesday. Temperatures nudge into the mid 40s. Temperatures continue to climb to near 50° Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy both days, with a chance for a few showers overnight Thursday.
Tuesday: Wintry mix. Highs near 39°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: ENE 5 mph.
