Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and storms to start the week

Showers and storms return Monday as a cold front slowly moves through. A few showers and storms are possible in the morning, but more widespread showers and storms are likely in the afternoon/evening. A few storms may be strong to severe, with hail, wind and flash flooding as the biggest concerns, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

a few thunderstorms Monday along a cold front. Highs peak in the mid 80s. The front slowly moves through by Tuesday, bringing showers, storms, and some cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s through next weekend.

Today: Partly sunny with scattered storms. A few could be strong to severe. Highs in the 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s, to near 70°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers with a few storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s. NE 5-10 mph.

