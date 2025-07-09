Metro Detroit Weather: A few storms with heavy rain, but the severe risk is diminishing

Scattered storms will move through until around 9 PM. Very heavy rain is likely with any storm. Hail and damaging winds are less and less likely. Tomorrow will be a nicer day with somewhat drier air.

A better chance for strong thunderstorms returns for Saturday, with drier weather Sunday.

Watch the full forecast

Evening storm chance

This Evening: Scattered storms will move ahead of a cold front. The severe risk is diminishing. Temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and getting drier with lows in the upper 60s. Wind: Light

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor