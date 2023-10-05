Metro Detroit weather: Rain arrives this afternoon

A cold front moves in breaking the heat and bringing rain across southeast Michigan today. Scattered showers begin this afternoon and continue off and on thru Saturday with highs plummeting into the 50s.

Today: Cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out with some clearing skies and lows near lows near 57°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: A chance for showers early and then late again. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn