Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Metro Detroit weather: Rain arrives this afternoon

Metro Detroit weather: Rain arrives this afternoon
Posted at 4:59 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 05:44:00-04

A cold front moves in breaking the heat and bringing rain across southeast Michigan today. Scattered showers begin this afternoon and continue off and on thru Saturday with highs plummeting into the 50s.

Today: Cloudy with rain arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves out with some clearing skies and lows near lows near 57°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: A chance for showers early and then late again. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning