Metro Detroit Weather: Back to the sunshine, but cooler, Wednesday

After a rainy Tuesday, dry weather returns for southeast Michigan. High pressure builds back in bringing mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be much cooler than this past weekend, with morning lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

A weak system will drop in Friday night, bringing a rain chance overnight and potentially into Saturday morning. Most of the weekend will still be dry with highs in the upper 60s, near 70°.

Your full forecast

Cooler, but back to the sunshine Wednesday

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: N 10 mph.

