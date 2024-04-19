Metro Detroit Weather: Rain moves out, cooler weekend to follow

After a soggy start to the day, skies will gradually clear up as the sunshine returns. Temps get cooler for the weekend with frost possible Sunday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance early, then increasing sunshine. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps near 38°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

This Weekend: Dry with partly sunny skies Saturday and lots of sun Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a stiff breeze both days.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor