Metro Detroit Weather: Rain moves out, cooler weekend to follow

Temps will be in the 50s on Friday after morning rain moves through, and they'll drop down around 50 degrees on Saturday with AM frost possible on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, it'll be cooler than average but the NFL Draft looks dry.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 19, 2024
After a soggy start to the day, skies will gradually clear up as the sunshine returns. Temps get cooler for the weekend with frost possible Sunday morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance early, then increasing sunshine. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps near 38°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

This Weekend: Dry with partly sunny skies Saturday and lots of sun Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a stiff breeze both days.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

