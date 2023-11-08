Metro Detroit Weather: Rain returns today

The rain returns today and we'll end up with a bit more north of Detroit than around and south of the city. Totals will range from 1/4" to 1/2".

We dry out for the rest of the week, with temperatures falling back into the upper 40s into the weekend.

Today: Scattered showers in the morning fill into more widespread rain in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Eventually highs could spike into the upper 50s with a chance of storms before conditions calm. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooler temps in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

