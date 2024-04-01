Metro Detroit Weather: Rain returns tonight

We'll keep it dry through the early afternoon before more rain moves in during the evening. Scattered rain showers continue through Monday night. Temperatures will be near 50°.

Mostly of Tuesday morning through the early afternoon will be dry, before more rain and a few thunderstorms roll through. As the system starts to move east, northwest winds will pull in some colder air, bringing a chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Highs will be in the low 40s for most, so long-lived accumulation is not expected. Winds will be gusty at times, with a few gusts 25-30 mph Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure builds in Friday bringing sunnier skies and warmer temperatures into next weekend. Highs climb into the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening. Highs near 50°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and a chance for t-storms in the evening. Highs near 50°. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

