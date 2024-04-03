Metro Detroit Weather: Rain, snow, clouds and wind

A rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with conditions improving by the weekend.

Highs climb back into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers mostly in the afternoon. There should be more rain than snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers will stay with lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: The rain/snow mix is still around, but with a better chance of some snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

