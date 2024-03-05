Metro Detroit Weather: Rain today with a chance of storms

A cold front will push showers and a chance for thunderstorms into our area this morning. Most rain amounts will be a quarter to a half inch but more in storms.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive around 9 a.m. Tuesday and continue through the day. Temperatures will gradually fall from the low 60s by mid morning to the upper 40s by the evening.

The weather becomes quiet Wednesday through Friday with highs temperatures running above average and near 50°.

Today: Rain showers with a chance for t-storms thru midday. Highs near 60°. Winds: S/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with cooler temps back in the 30s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. The best sun chance will be late in the day. Highs around 50°. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

