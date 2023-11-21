Metro Detroit Weather: Rainy and windy today

Rain moves in this morning from the southwest and will continue through the day. Winds continue to be strong out of the east-southeast at 15-25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Rain ends later this evening as drier air moves in and stays through the end of the week. Temperatures will be near average and near 30° in the mornings and in the mid 40s by the afternoon.

Today: Rain with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with calmer winds and lows near 39°. Winds: E 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Becoming sunny with highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Brighter skies with highs near 50.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

