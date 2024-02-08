Metro Detroit Weather: Rare air for February

Highs in the 50s are here today and Friday. It is likely that we set a new record high near 60. Rain chances return tonight - Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain chances returning in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s with 54°. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase tonight along with steady winds. This will lead to record setting lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Friday: Partial sun with a slight rain shower chance. A record high of 57°! Winds: SW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn