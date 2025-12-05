Metro Detroit Weather: Snow chances this weekend

(WXYZ) — The cold continues with highs in the low 30s. There may be a few flakes tonight, especially north of Detroit. The highest chance for snow comes Sunday when amounts should be from a half to one inch.



Watch the full forecast below:

Snow chances return this weekend

This weekend also features a couple weak chances for snow around Metro Detroit, with tonight bringing a few flurries and most of the snow showers happening north of Detroit. Most spots won't get more than just a dusting. Sunday’s chance looks better with a higher likelihood of light snow that could leave a half inch to an inch. Roads could be a little slick at times, especially Sunday.

Next week is shaping up to be a fairly active stretch snow-wise for Detroit and southeast Michigan, as colder air stays locked in while a series of systems pass through. Temperatures are forecast to remain below normal, which keeps the door open for multiple rounds of light snow.

The next best shot at accumulating snow looks to come around Tuesday into Wednesday, with models showing a good chance for morning snow, that could accumulate for a few hours. Outside of that main wave, there’s also a chance for snow next Thursday and Friday.

Mike Taylor Alberta Clippers

So in short: we’re not looking at a blockbuster snowstorm just yet — but several opportunities for wintry weather are lining up. It’s the kind of pattern where shoveled driveways, cautious morning commutes and closely watched forecasts will come in handy.

Tonight: Cloudy skies and not as cold with lows around 23°. A few flakes are possible, especially north of Detroit. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 33°. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow in the morning thru midday with highs near 30°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor