Metro Detroit Weather: Record temps, severe storms possible tonight

The warm front has lifted through most of the area, taking much of the morning severe weather threat with it. Look for the winds to pick up as we make a run at the 70s this afternoon. The current record high temperature was 63° set in 1976.

Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night (10PM - 3AM) and they could be severe.

As the storm moves east, temperatures will fall from the mid 50s Tuesday night, to the mid 30s by Wednesday afternoon, and eventually the low 20s and upper teens Wednesday night.

Some light snow, with little to no accumulation, is likely Wednesday. Winds will also be strong with gusts near 35-40 mph out of the northwest.

Today: Scattered shower and storm chances in the morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible after 6 PM. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Detroit will reach 65° which will be a new record high temperature for the date. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Temps will drop all day from the upper 40s early to the low 30s late. Rain showers are possible in the morning and snow showers are possible in the afternoon. Winds: NW 25-40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn