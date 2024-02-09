Metro Detroit Weather: Dropping temperatures this weekend

A new record high temperature and record high low temperature was set in Detroit on Friday. The temperature fell to 49° in the morning, beating the old record of 44° set in 1881. The temperature climbed to 64° in the afternoon, beating the old record of 56° set in 2001.

Colder air starts to move in Friday night with a few showers possible across southeast Michigan. Shower chances end by daybreak, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 40s through the day. Partly sunny skies continue Sunday, with even chillier temperatures as highs climb to near 40° in the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to slide a bit next week with a chance for a wintry mix Thursday.

Tonight: Few showers, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs near 40°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

